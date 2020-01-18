

A fish fair is being organised for the last 250 years at Binirail Village under Kaliganj Upazila of Gazipur District. Though it is a fish fair, it is also called 'Bridegrooms' Fair'. Thousands of people crowd the fair where traders from different places of the country bring different types of fish. During the fair, a competition on buying fish runs among the bridegrooms and their fathers-in-law. The photo taken on Wednesday shows some sellers holding their fishes in the fair. photo: observer