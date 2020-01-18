

Tub farming becomes popular in Rajshahi

Apart from flowers, many dwellers are now showing interest to plant vegetables and fruit-bearing trees in tubs or pots on the rooftop. This farming is getting recognition as roof farming in the city.

Taifur Rahman of Chotobangram Mahalla has planted vegetables and fruit plants in tubs on the roof and premises of his tin-shed house to meet his family's daily need.

Prices of vegetables often go high, and fruits are mixed with chemicals. It is better to eat the home-grown foods rather than those of the market, he also said.

Mokhlesur Rahman of Kashiadanga area, Afroza Akhter Poly of Upashahar area and nursery owner Bayzid Bostami mentioned the same point behind their initiative to engage in roof farming.

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) Joint Director (Field Development Centre) Md Ashraful Alam said they sell 2.5 lakh vegetables, 50,000 papaya and 14,000 fruit plants every year.

Of the customers, many of them buy plants for tub farming, he said.

The official further said the quantum of arable lands are reducing day by day that may be one of the reasons behind tub farming.















RAJSHAHI, Jan 17: Tub farming is becoming popular among the dwellers of the city as it is easy to get fresh vegetables from own garden.Apart from flowers, many dwellers are now showing interest to plant vegetables and fruit-bearing trees in tubs or pots on the rooftop. This farming is getting recognition as roof farming in the city.Taifur Rahman of Chotobangram Mahalla has planted vegetables and fruit plants in tubs on the roof and premises of his tin-shed house to meet his family's daily need.Prices of vegetables often go high, and fruits are mixed with chemicals. It is better to eat the home-grown foods rather than those of the market, he also said.Mokhlesur Rahman of Kashiadanga area, Afroza Akhter Poly of Upashahar area and nursery owner Bayzid Bostami mentioned the same point behind their initiative to engage in roof farming.Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) Joint Director (Field Development Centre) Md Ashraful Alam said they sell 2.5 lakh vegetables, 50,000 papaya and 14,000 fruit plants every year.Of the customers, many of them buy plants for tub farming, he said.The official further said the quantum of arable lands are reducing day by day that may be one of the reasons behind tub farming.