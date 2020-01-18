10 businesses gutted in Lalmohan fire

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Jan 17: A total of 10 business establishment were gutted in a fire at Nazirpur Bazaar under Badarpur Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Being informed, two units of Lalmohan and Tazumuddin fire service stations rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

Lalmohan Unit Fire Service Station Officer Mizanur Rahman said the fire might have originated from electric short circuit.

The damage in the fire was estimated at about Tk 15 lakh, he added.

Meanwhile, the victims claimed the amount of their losses is worth about Tk 35 lakh.







