Eleven killed in road mishaps in seven districts





GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sayem, 7, son of Md Motin Mia of Charmoslando Village in the Upazila.

Eye witnesses said Sayem was going to Gafargaon with his mother Mollika Begum at night. At that time, an auto-rickshaw ran over Sayem near the Brahmaputra Bridge in the upazila, leaving him dead on the spot.

Locals caught the driver with his vehicle and handed him over to police.

Deceased's Father Motin Mia has filed a case with Gafargaon Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon PS Anukul Shorkar confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: Two persons including a minor boy were killed in separate road accidents in Kashiani and Tungipara upazilas of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Riad Kazi, 7, son of Zafar Kazi of Ratoil Village in Kashiani Upazila, and Saiful Islam, 45, of Bagerhat District.

Kashiani PS OC Azizur Rahman said Riad was crossing a road in Khayerhat Jalpar area. At that time, an auto-rickshaw hit him, leaving him seriously injured.

He was taken to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

On the other hand, a passenger bus rammed into a motorcycle on which Saiful was riding in Singripara area of Tungipara Upazila, leaving him dead on the spot, said Tungipara PS OC ASM Nasim.

FENI: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Shahadat Hossen Johnny, 21, was the son of Mokbul Ahmed of the upazila.

Police said Johnny tried to overtake a bus on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Bogdadia area at 4pm. At that time, a lorry hit the bike, leaving him dead on the spot and his co-rider injured.

The injured was admitted to 250-Bed Feni General Hospital.

Bogdadia Police Outpost In-Charge Omar Hyder confirmed the news.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Anisul Miar Haat area under Farazganj Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Jannatul Mawa, 7, was the daughter of Shafiullah Nirob of the union and a student of class two at Muslimia Dakhil Madrasa.

Eyewitnesses said the girl was returning home from the madrasa at noon. At that time, a vehicle of Motasin Billah Kindergarten dashed her in the said area, leaving her dead on the spot.

Lalmohan PS OC Mir Khairul Kabir said the body was handed over to family members without autopsy.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A brickfield worker was killed in an accident on the Natore-Pabna Highway in Godhra area under Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Shahajul Islam, 33, was the son of Abdul Halim Molla of Bahimali Village in the upazila.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Khandakar Shafiqul Islam said a truck hit Shahajul from behind in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police seized the truck but its driver fled the scene.

A case was under process in this connection, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Munni Akhter, 10, daughter of Lal Mohammad Dewan of Dewanpara Village in Manda Upazila of Naogaon District, and Faruk Hossen, son of Akkas Ali of Tulat Village in Sadar Upazila of Joypurhat District.

Mohanpur PS OC Mostak Ahmed said a Bagmara-bound truck hit Faruk in Jahanabad Achira intersection area of the upazila at 8:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

On the other hand, Munni was crossing a road in Kamarpara intersection area at 9:30am. At that time, a pickup van hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the families, the OC added.

TARAGANJ, RANGPUR: Three passengers of an ambulance were killed and five others injured when the vehicle collided with a bus in Taragnaj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as ambulance driver Rubel, 25, and its passengers Biplob, 20, and Sathi Akhter, 25.

A Saidpur-bound bus of 'Dipjol Paribahan' collided head-on with an ambulance bound for Rangpur Medical College Hospital in Bachhurbandha area at 7:30am, leaving two dead on the spot and six others injured, said Taraganj Highway PS OC Golam Kibria.

Later, another ambulance passenger died at the hospital.















