20 ethnic youths get tiles-fitting training





Agriculture Sustainable and Socio-economic Development Organisation (ASSEDO) and Tradecraft Exchange jointly arranged the training course in association with 'Fighting Forced Labour with Adivasi and Dalit Communities in South Asia (MUKTEE) Project' and European Union.

They also hosted a closing and certificate-giving ceremony for the trained youths at Panchandar Village in Tanore Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Upazila Chairman Lutfor Haider Rashid addressed the ceremony as chief guest while Youth Development Officer Md Sadiquzzaman and Agriculture Officer Shamimul Islam spoke as special guests with ASSEDO Executive Director Rabiul Alam in the chair.

The speakers viewed that alternative income sources for the ethnic minority people are very effective for freeing them from poverty and hunger.

They categorically viewed that the ethnic community people in the region suffer a lot from absence of regular works because their ancestral practice of selling labour in agricultural fields remains for only three months in a year.















