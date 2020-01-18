52 detained on different charges in four districts





MANIKGANJ: Police arrested four persons for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Singair Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The arrested are: Matiar, 45, Abdul Mazed, 40, Zahurul, 30, and Lebu Mia, 35. They all are residents of Madhya Charigram area in the upazila.

Victim's family sources said a group of six to seven drug-addicts entered the house and raped the woman after tying up her husband with rope at 12:30am.

Relatives took her to Singair Upazila Health Complex, and later she was rushed to One Stop Crisis Centre of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The victim's husband filed a case with Singair Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Abdur Sattar Mia confirmed the news.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive from Wednesday till Thursday, arrested 43 people on different charges from the city.

At that time, a large amount of drugs were also seized.

Boalia Model PS arrested 10, Kashiadanga PS seven, Motihar PS six, Rajpara PS five, Airport and Paba PSs three each, Chandrima, Katakhali, Shahmakhdum and Damkura PSs two each, and Belpukur PS one.

Of them, 16 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the news in a press release on Thursday.

SATKHIRA: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested a fake policeman in a case filed for mugging Tk 25 lakh from Sadar Upazila of Satkhira.

Arrested Sharif Hasanul Banna is a resident of the upazila.

A team of CID police, led by Senior Assistant Police Super Md Aminur Rahman, raided Mannan Gazi's house in the upazila on Wednesday night and arrested Sharif.

On January 1, Sharif mugged Tk 25 lakh from Asmatullah on his way home claiming him as a policeman.

Later, the victim lodged a complaint with Debhata PS.

TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA: Police arrested four pirates when they were robbing a fishing trawler in the Meghna River under Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested are: Md Shamim, Md Osman, Md Sohel, and Md Didar of Ramgati Upazila in Laxmipur District.

Fisherman Salauddin Majhi said a team of 10 to 12 pirates attacked their trawler in Nagar Patwary Char area at dawn, and started indiscriminate firing, leaving four fishermen- Md Jasim, Yunus, Md Bacchu, and Mohsin of Shonpur Union in Tazumuddin Upazila injured.

Tazumuddin PS OC SM Ziaul Haque said police arrested four of the pirates with the help of the fishermen.

















