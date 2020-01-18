Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:17 PM
Two kill selves in 2 districts

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondents

Two persons killed selves in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Laxmipur, on Wednesday.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A rod-cement trader killed self by his single-barrel gun at his shop in the district town on Wednesday.
Deceased Enamul Haque, 50, was the son of late Sazzad Ali of the town and owner of Sazzad & Sons.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Ziaur Rahman, PPM, confirmed the news and said the deceased has default loans worth about Tk 1 crore with bank, and he was to be present in the court in a case filed over loan default.
Being informed, a six-member team of Criminal Investigation Department from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj Police recovered the body.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A woman killed self over family feud in Char Martin area under Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Pervin Akhter, 25, was the wife of Bellal Hossain of the area.
Char Martin Union Parishad Chairman Md Yusuf Ali said Bellal Hossain, son of Md Mostafa, married Khurshid Company's daughter Pervin Akhter five years back. They locked into an altercation over mobile phone on Tuesday night.
Following this, Pervin killed self by hanging on Wednesday morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.




Kamalnagar PS OC Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident, and said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


