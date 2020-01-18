Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020
Countryside

Road accidents rose last year in Sirajganj

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Jan 17: Compared to the previous years, road accidents registered a rise in 2019 in the district, according to official sources.
The number of death toll has also increased.
In 2019, a total of 72 road accidents happened killing 110 people and maiming over 200 against the previous year's 55 incidents claiming 85 lives and wounding 150.
These accidents occurred in the district's upazila roads and highways.
Reckless driving, unseen turning, ignoring traffic signal, over-loading and overtaking were the main reasons for these accidents, police sources said.
Unofficial sources said the number of the accidents would be more. Many accidents were not registered with police station (PS), according to sources at Hatikumrul Highway and Bangabandhu Bridge West PSs.
In the district, there are total 404 km roads including 126 km highways.
In 2019, 46 accidents occurred on the highway killing 81 and injuring over 150. In the local roads, 26 accidents took place killing 29 and wounding over 50.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West PS Sayed Shahid Alam said, in the district's highways, accident and death are high. About 12,000 transports ply on the highway every day.
Comparatively, the width of the highway is inadequate, he pointed out.
According to him, desperate driving, overloading, overtaking and sleepiness of drivers are the main reasons for the increase in accidents.
Hatikumrul PS OC Akhteruzzaman said, comparatively, accidents are more in highway. The pressure of transports on the Sirajganj part of Bangabandhu Bridge is more.
Referring to the same reasons, he said, "In fear of autopsy and other reasons, many incidents were not registered with us."
District Motor Workers' Union General Secretary Ansar Ali said there are many turns on the highway which obstruct watching from the other end. Overtaking, driving vehicles by drivers' assistants and slow-moving vehicles also cause accidents.




Traffic Inspector Miladul Huda said drivers don't want to abide by the traffic rules. They drive desperately.
He also said slow-moving transports are not allowed according to government's instructions.


