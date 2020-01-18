Two lakh SSC candidates to appear under REB

BOGURA, Jan 17: About 2.20 lakh students from 2,667 schools of eight districts will sit for this year's SSC examination under Rajshahi Education Board (REB), said official sources.

The exam will be held at 260 centres. From February 1 to 22, the theoretical exams will be held, and the practical exams will be held from February 23 to 29.

REB Assistant Exam Controller Md Jahirul Haque Jahurul said the examinees must enter the exam hall before 30 minutes of the examination. They can carry only admit and registration cards.















