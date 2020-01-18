Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020
Countryside

Manikganj farmers get bumper yield of cauliflower

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020
Ashraful Alam Liton

MANIKGANJ, Jan 17: Local farmers have achieved bumper production of cauliflower this year.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Manikganj said cauliflower was cultivated in 1,000 hectares of land this season. As there was no pest attack, the production is very good this time.
Farmer Mithu Mia of Uthli Uttar Village under Garpara Union in Manikganj Sadar Upazila said, "I planted about 10,000 cauliflower seedlings in four bighas of land this season. I spent Tk 16,000 to 17,000 for cultivating and producing the vegetable in per bigha of land. I am now selling per piece cauliflower at Tk 25 to 30 in wholesale          market."
Farmer Joynal of Shaitta Village said, "I spent Tk 33,000 for cultivating cauliflower on two bighas of land this season. I have already sold the vegetable worth Tk 50,000. I hope to sell more cauliflower worth Tk 70,000 this year."
Farmer Abdul Mazid of Fukurhati Village in Saturia Upazila said, "I spent Tk 7 to 8 for cultivating per piece cauliflower. I am selling per piece at Tk 20 to 25."
He also said the cauliflower of the district is exported to various markets of Dhaka after fulfilling the local demand.
Deputy Director of District DAE Muhammad Habibur Rahman Chowdhury said the production is good due to favourable weather here this year. At the same time farmers are getting fair market price.


