Train crushes old man in Bogura

BOGURA, Jan 17: An old man was crushed under a train in Chakbochai area under Gabtali Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Bablu Mondal, 60, was the son of late Mojibor Rahman of Garfatepur Village in Sonatala Upazila of the district.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Bogura Railway Station Outpost Akterunnahar Lipi said the deceased was coming to Bogura Town from Sonatala by a train at 8:30am.

Later, locals saw his body lying beside the rail line in the said area, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to family members without autopsy.





