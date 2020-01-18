3,375 people get blankets in two districts





GOPALGANJ: At least 3,000 cold-hit poor people got blankets from Agrani Bank's Tungipara Branch in the district on Thursday.

Bank Director Manjurul Haque Lablu spoke as chief guest in the programme, which was held on the branch premises.

Deputy General Director of the bank Md Hedayet Hossain Sheikh presided over the programme while Tungipara Municipality Mayor Sheikh Ahmed Hossain Mirza and Upazila Chairman Solaiman Biswas also spoke in the function.

Earlier, Manjurul Haque Lablu paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave in Tungipara.

KISHOREGANJ: At least 375 cold-hit poor people got blankets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Under the initiative of RAB-14 (CPC-2), Kishoreganj RAB-14 Camp distributed the blankets.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Lt M Shovon Khan presided over the function while RAB-14 Commandant Lt Col Iftekhar Uddin was chief guest.















