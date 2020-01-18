Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:17 PM
Home Countryside

Two killed in two districts

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Narsingdi, in two days.
LAXMIPUR: Miscreants allegedly chopped a woman to death at Latifpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Deceased Nasrin Akhter, 34, was the wife of an expat Faruk Hossen of the village, and mother of two children.
Family sources said Nasrin went out to respond to the call of nature early Wednesday. At that time, unknown miscreants chopped her, leaving her seriously injured.
Hearing her scream, family members rushed her to Sadar Hospital, where she was declared dead.
Resident Medical Officer of the hospital Anwar Hossen said injury marks were found on the neck.
Officer-in-Charge of Chandraganj PS Jasim Uddin said they recovered and sent the body to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
NARSINGDI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested four persons for allegedly stabbing a boy to death in the district town on Tuesday night.
Deceased Yasin Mia, 17, was the son of Milon Mia of Paschim Dattapara area in the town.
The arrested are: Maruf Al Hossain alias Mota Faruk, 21, son of Zahur Alam of Abdullahpur area under Arai Hazar Upazila of Narayanganj District, Delwar Hossen Adnan, 21, son of Gias Uddin of Ekduaria in Monohardi Upazila, Maruf alias Bhagina Maruf, 20, son of Morshed Alam of Nagariakandi in Sadar Upazila, and Shoyeb, 35, son of Gazi Asad of Baniachal area in the municipality.
DB police sources said the deceased was a friend of the accused. They locked in an altercation over a digital camera on Monday night. Following this, Mota Faruk along with Delwar and Bhagina Maruf stabbed Yasin on Tuesday night, leaving him dead on the spot.




Sub-Inspector of district DB Police Rupom Kumar Sarker said, being informed police arrested the four from different places of the town at night. The accused confessed their guilt in primary interrogation.


