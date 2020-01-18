15 nabbed with drugs in five districts





TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained a Rohingya woman along with yaba tablets in Teknaf Upazila of the district early Friday.

Detained Sanwara Banu, 19, is a resident of No. 24 Rohingya Camp at Leda.

Lt Shah Zia, Media Officer of BCG (East Zone), said law-enforcers raided Sanwara's house in Naitangpara area in the early hours and detained her with 9,500 yaba tablets.

During initial interrogation, she confessed to her involvement with the drug smuggling, the BCG official added.

KISHOREGANJ: Five persons were arrested with yaba tablets in separate drives in the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested three persons along with 1,840 yaba tablets from the district on Thursday.

The arrested are: Md Masum Mia, 28, son of Md Tota Mia of Monipurghat Village, and Md Sohel, 25, son of Md Dhonu Mia of Paschim Tarapasha Village in Sadar Upazila, and Mohsin Hossen, son of Enamul Haque of Halimpur Village in Bajitpur Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members raided Monipurghat area in Sadar Upazila and arrested Masum and Sohel along with 140 yaba tablets.

On the other hand, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of district DB Police Hammad Hossen said they arrested Mohsin along with 1,700 yaba tablets from Barpul area beside the Kishoreganj-Mymensingh Highway in the upazila.

Two cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS).

In another drive, RAB members arrested two persons along with 5,780 yaba tablets from Durjoy intersection area in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested are: Mesbah Uddin, 30, son of Abdul Majid of Purba Patuli Village, and Md Mobarak Hossen, 30, son of Monu Mia of Sahapur Village in Bajitpur Upazila of the district.

Company Commander of RAB-14 (CPC-3) Additional Police Super Rafiuddin Mohammad Jubayer said RAB members raided the said area and arrested them with the yaba.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Bhairab Model PS.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police, in separate drives, arrested five persons with drugs in Bagatipara and Gurudaspur upazilas of the district on Wednesday night.

Three persons were arrested with drugs from different areas in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested are: Minhazul Islam alias Mithu, 22, son of Abdul Khaleq alias Dulal of Perabaria Village in the municipality, Masud, 30, son of late Kuddus Sarker of Nurpur Malanchi College Para Village under Sadar Union, and Wasim-ul-Islam alias Chanchal, 28, son of Belal Uddin of Swaruppur Village.

Police said, on information, police conducted the drives in three different areas of the upazila and arrested them while taking drugs.

Bagatipara Model PS OC Abdul Matin said three separate cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed in this connection.

The arrested were sent to jail through the court on Thursday, the OC added.

On the other hand, police arrested two persons along with five kilograms of hemp from Kachhikata Toll Plaza area in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested are: Md Mithun, son of Niamat Ali, and Raju Hasan, son of Abdul Bari of Baguan Kandipara Village in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gurudaspur PS Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the news and said, he conducted the drive and arrested them with the hemp.

The PS OC Majharul Islam said a case was filed in this connection, and the two were sent to jail house through the court.

BRAHMANBARIA: DB Police detained two men along with 1,024 yaba tablets from the district town on Tuesday morning.

The detainees are Zakir Hossen, 20 and Russell, 26, of Kasba Upazila in the district.

District DB Police SI Md Ziaul Haque said on information, a DB team raided Kautali intersection area and detained the duo with the yaba in front of Rajdhani Hotel.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Brahmanbaria Sadar PS.

BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested two persons along with 110 yaba tablets from Goila Bazaar in Agailjhara Upazila of the district early Monday.

The arrested are: a coaching centre teacher Solaiman Hossen, 38, son of late Sirajul Islam Bepary of Gerakul Village under No. 8 Ward of Gaurnadi Municipality, and his assistant Firoz Hossen Sohag Bhuiyan, 40, son of Abdur Rob Bhuiyan of Uttar Shihipasha Village in the upazila.

Agailjhara PS OC Md Afzal Hossen said, on information, a team of police raided an under-construction building in the said area, and arrested Solaiman with 55 and Sohag with 65 yaba tablets.

The PS SI Jamal Hossain lodged a case under Narcotics Control Act against the duo.

The arrestees were sent to jail through the court on Monday noon.

















