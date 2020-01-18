12-day Sultan Mela begins in Narail





Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Md Anwar Hossain Hawlader inaugurated the fair on Sultan Mancha at Narail Government Victoria College through hoisting national flag and releasing pigeons and balloons.

This year's fair has been dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Additional District Commissioner Kazi Mahbubur Rashid presided over the event.

Among others, Khulna Range DIG of Police Dr Mohid Uddin, and Narail Zila Parishad Chairman Advocate Sohrab Hossen Biswas were also present.

In the fair, rural sports, discussion meeting, painting competition, cultural event, art camp of local and overseas artisans, and fine arts exhibition were also organised.

District administration and Sultan Foundation jointly arranged the fair.

The fair will end through awarding Sultan Padak to an eminent artisan.















