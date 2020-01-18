

Tragic story of Rifat at Baraigram

When he was 2.5-month old, doctors said he would be physically challenged.

His hands and waist are very thin. He cannot stand. He remains sleepy always. He has become heavily malnourished. He is getting no medicine and good food.

His mother Rima Khatun committed suicide after knowing that he would be physically challenged.

His father Ibrahim married for the second time. But, his second wife did not accept Rifat and his elder sister Ishrat Jahan.

After few days, their father fled with his second wife. Within one year, their grandfather died. The grandmother sent Ishrat Jahan to an orphanage. She manages daily meals working at other people's houses.

Grandmother Tahura Begum said, "I am getting no assistance from the society or the government."

Upazila Social Services Officer Tarik Elahi said, "It is tragic that their parents are not with them. I am new here. I will inquire about it and take necessary measure."

Baraigram Municipality Mayor Abdul Barek Sarker said, "Rifat has not yet reached the eligible age for allowance. However, we will take steps so that his grandmother gets allowance."















