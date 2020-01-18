Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:16 PM
Home Countryside

People suffer for deplorable bridge at Begumganj

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondent

People suffer for deplorable bridge at Begumganj

People suffer for deplorable bridge at Begumganj

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, Jan 17: People have been suffering a lot due to deplorable condition of a bridge located on the connecting point of Begumganj and Mirwarishpur unions in Kheyaghat area under the upazila of the district for long.
People and vehicles including students of different educational institutions are crossing the bridge amid risk of accidents every day.
So, locals demanded reconstruction of the bridge as soon as possible.
Despite assurances, concerned authority is yet to take any steps in this connection.
Noakhali Zila Parishad constructed the bridge 11 years ago. Within a few years of construction, the bridge started cracking down.
Locals claimed the bridge was not made following proper plan. Due to flaws in the construction, it has not been sustained for long.
Begumganj Union Parishad Chairman Md Mostafa Kamal said many people are using the bridge as bypass road. It will be very helpful for them if the bridge is reconstructed. The people from northern portion of Begumganj Upazila can easily communicate with Sonaimuri.
He, however, urged the authority concerned to look after the matter.
Begumganj Upazila Chairman Omar Faruque Badshah said the bridge play a vital role in transportation. After talking with the higher authority, necessary steps will be taken to reconstruct it soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSF detains BD youth at Porsha
A fish fair is being organised for the last 250 years at Binirail Village under Kaliganj Upazila
Tub farming becomes popular in Rajshahi
10 businesses gutted in Lalmohan fire
Eleven killed in road mishaps in seven districts
20 ethnic youths get tiles-fitting training
52 detained on different charges in four districts
Two kill selves in 2 districts


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft