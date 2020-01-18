

People suffer for deplorable bridge at Begumganj

People and vehicles including students of different educational institutions are crossing the bridge amid risk of accidents every day.

So, locals demanded reconstruction of the bridge as soon as possible.

Despite assurances, concerned authority is yet to take any steps in this connection.

Noakhali Zila Parishad constructed the bridge 11 years ago. Within a few years of construction, the bridge started cracking down.

Locals claimed the bridge was not made following proper plan. Due to flaws in the construction, it has not been sustained for long.

Begumganj Union Parishad Chairman Md Mostafa Kamal said many people are using the bridge as bypass road. It will be very helpful for them if the bridge is reconstructed. The people from northern portion of Begumganj Upazila can easily communicate with Sonaimuri.

He, however, urged the authority concerned to look after the matter.

Begumganj Upazila Chairman Omar Faruque Badshah said the bridge play a vital role in transportation. After talking with the higher authority, necessary steps will be taken to reconstruct it soon.















