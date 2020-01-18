Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:16 PM
COP26: Climate summit may cost ‘several hundred million pounds’

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The cost of a UN climate change conference in Glasgow could be "several hundred million pounds", police say.
Up to 90,000 people - delegates, observers, heads of state and media - are expected to attend COP26, over 12 days in November.
A Scottish Police Authority report says it will be the largest mobilisation of police officers in the UK.
Scottish ministers say they expect the UK government to cover the "core costs" including emergency services funding.
But a spokesperson added there was a "lack of clarity" from Westminster over the issue.
The SPA said "dialogue remains ongoing" about who will foot the bill.
The authority is meeting monthly with Scottish and UK government officials to plan security and minimise disruption for residents of Glasgow.
Costs associated with a Nato summit in Wales in 2014 have been used to draw up the estimated cost of this year's conference.
The report says: "Taking into consideration the planning assumptions and based on previous major summits/conferences (e.g. Nato Summit Wales 2014), the initial costings demonstrate that the event will cost potentially several hundred million pounds.




"Detailed financial planning is being developed and dialogue remains ongoing with the Cabinet Office relative to the cost recovery model that will be utilised."    -BBC


