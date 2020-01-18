

Australia fires: ‘Apocalypse’ comes to Kangaroo Island

"You see the glowing in the distance," says Sam Mitchell, remembering the fire that threatened his home, family, and animals last week.

"The wind is quite fast, the glowing gets brighter - and then you start to see the flames."

Sam runs Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park and lives there with his wife and 19-month-old son, Connor. As the flames approached, an evacuation warning was issued. Within 20 minutes, "everyone was gone".

But Sam - and four others - stayed behind.

"You can't move 800 animals including water buffaloes, ostriches and cassowaries [an ostrich-like bird]," he says.

"We decided that if we can't move them we'll see if we can save them. We had the army helping us. Somehow, we were spared. It burnt right around us."

The fire, on 9 January, was the second major blaze to ravage Kangaroo Island in less than a week. Two men had died in a blaze on 4 January. Authorities believe they were overrun by flames as they drove along the highway.

The fires on Kangaroo Island have been shocking for their speed and extreme behaviour.

After his park was spared, Sam soon realised that the eastern town of Kingscote - where he'd sent his son - was under threat.

"I thought I was sending him to safety," he says. "It turns out the fire missed us and was heading in their direction."

The fire came dangerously close to Kingscote but did not impact the town. While talking to me, Sam keeps a close eye on his son, who's now back in the park.

"It's so hard to see him playing innocently when there are fires all around us," he says.

Inescapable trail of destruction

Driving through the fire trail in Kangaroo Island, there are rows upon rows of blackened trees, some still burning from inside. The scorched earth smoulders and smoke fills the air.

At least a dozen charred koala and kangaroo carcasses lay on the side of the road. You cannot escape the death and destruction.

It's an ecological disaster so big, the army have been called in. Some have helped dig trenches to bury the thousands of sheep and cattle killed.

At Hanson Bay in the island's west, we watch Australian and New Zealand soldiers fan out across paddocks, collecting the remains of hundreds of koalas, kangaroos, wallabies and birds.

With masks to help keep out the stench, they silently move the charred carcasses into piles - which are then transferred to a hire truck and offloaded by hand into a deep trench.

"It's not a fun task," admits Major Anthony Purdy, who oversees the grim mission. "Nobody likes to handle deceased wildlife, but we'll be here to support the community and will be for as long as we are wanted and needed."

'The landscape was so important'

Kangaroo Island is one of Australia's most important wildlife sanctuaries, renowned for its biodiversity. Now it's feared that half of the island (more than 215,000 hectares) has been scorched.

In some parts of Vivonne Bay, the fires burned right up to the sea.

"It's apocalyptic," says Caroline Paterson, a former ranger who was based in Flinders Chase for eight years.

The south-western area is home to the island's national park. Now the whole has been ravaged by fires that have burned since 20 December.

"We're struggling to look for remnants of intact vegetation where some species may still be present," says Caroline, tearfully.

"It's a very special place. The island has been protected from a lot of diseases. The whole landscape was so important."

Ancient habitats









One of the reasons Kangaroo Island retained a good number of its original species was because rabbits and foxes weren't introduced there.

This, says Christopher Dickman, a professor of ecology at the University of Sydney, meant the native wildlife was spared fox predation, and the vegetation was not at risk from rabbits - unlike the mainland.

"It's the third largest island off the coast of Australia, and it was separated from mainland Australia many thousands of years ago," says Prof Dickman. -BBC

Kangaroo Island in South Australia has been likened to a Noah's Ark for its unique ecology. But after fierce bushfires tore through the island this week, there are fears it may never fully recover."You see the glowing in the distance," says Sam Mitchell, remembering the fire that threatened his home, family, and animals last week."The wind is quite fast, the glowing gets brighter - and then you start to see the flames."Sam runs Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park and lives there with his wife and 19-month-old son, Connor. As the flames approached, an evacuation warning was issued. Within 20 minutes, "everyone was gone".But Sam - and four others - stayed behind."You can't move 800 animals including water buffaloes, ostriches and cassowaries [an ostrich-like bird]," he says."We decided that if we can't move them we'll see if we can save them. We had the army helping us. Somehow, we were spared. It burnt right around us."The fire, on 9 January, was the second major blaze to ravage Kangaroo Island in less than a week. Two men had died in a blaze on 4 January. Authorities believe they were overrun by flames as they drove along the highway.The fires on Kangaroo Island have been shocking for their speed and extreme behaviour.After his park was spared, Sam soon realised that the eastern town of Kingscote - where he'd sent his son - was under threat."I thought I was sending him to safety," he says. "It turns out the fire missed us and was heading in their direction."The fire came dangerously close to Kingscote but did not impact the town. While talking to me, Sam keeps a close eye on his son, who's now back in the park."It's so hard to see him playing innocently when there are fires all around us," he says.Inescapable trail of destructionDriving through the fire trail in Kangaroo Island, there are rows upon rows of blackened trees, some still burning from inside. The scorched earth smoulders and smoke fills the air.At least a dozen charred koala and kangaroo carcasses lay on the side of the road. You cannot escape the death and destruction.It's an ecological disaster so big, the army have been called in. Some have helped dig trenches to bury the thousands of sheep and cattle killed.At Hanson Bay in the island's west, we watch Australian and New Zealand soldiers fan out across paddocks, collecting the remains of hundreds of koalas, kangaroos, wallabies and birds.With masks to help keep out the stench, they silently move the charred carcasses into piles - which are then transferred to a hire truck and offloaded by hand into a deep trench."It's not a fun task," admits Major Anthony Purdy, who oversees the grim mission. "Nobody likes to handle deceased wildlife, but we'll be here to support the community and will be for as long as we are wanted and needed."'The landscape was so important'Kangaroo Island is one of Australia's most important wildlife sanctuaries, renowned for its biodiversity. Now it's feared that half of the island (more than 215,000 hectares) has been scorched.In some parts of Vivonne Bay, the fires burned right up to the sea."It's apocalyptic," says Caroline Paterson, a former ranger who was based in Flinders Chase for eight years.The south-western area is home to the island's national park. Now the whole has been ravaged by fires that have burned since 20 December."We're struggling to look for remnants of intact vegetation where some species may still be present," says Caroline, tearfully."It's a very special place. The island has been protected from a lot of diseases. The whole landscape was so important."Ancient habitatsOne of the reasons Kangaroo Island retained a good number of its original species was because rabbits and foxes weren't introduced there.This, says Christopher Dickman, a professor of ecology at the University of Sydney, meant the native wildlife was spared fox predation, and the vegetation was not at risk from rabbits - unlike the mainland."It's the third largest island off the coast of Australia, and it was separated from mainland Australia many thousands of years ago," says Prof Dickman. -BBC