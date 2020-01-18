

Microsoft makes ‘carbon negative’ pledge

Chief executive Satya Nadella said he wanted to achieve the goal by 2050 .

To do so, the company aims to become "carbon negative" by 2030, removing more carbon from the environment than it emits.

That goes beyond a pledge by its cloud-computing rival Amazon, which intends to go "carbon neutral" by 2040.

"When it comes to carbon, neutrality is not enough," said Microsoft president Brad Smith.

"The carbon in our atmosphere has created a blanket of gas that traps heat and is changing the world's climate," he added in a blog.

"If we don't curb emissions, and temperatures continue to climb, science tells us that the results will be catastrophic."

The company also announced it was setting up a $1bn (£765m) climate innovation fund to develop carbon-tackling technologies.

Carbon neutral v carbon negative

When a business says it is carbon neutral, it aims to effectively add no carbon to the atmosphere.

It can do this by:

* balancing its emissions, for example by removing a tonne of carbon from the atmosphere for every tonne it has produced

* offsetting its emissions, for example by investing in projects that reduce emissions elsewhere in the world

* not releasing greenhouse gases in the first place, for example by switching to renewable energy sources

Until now, most companies have focused on offsetting emissions to achieve neutrality.

This often involves funding projects in developing economies to reduce carbon emissions there, for example building hydroelectric power plants, encouraging families to stop using wood-based stoves, and helping businesses make use of solar power. These reductions are then deducted from the main company's own output.

The result of this slows carbon emissions rather than reversing them.

To be carbon negative a company must actually remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits.

Microsoft says it will do this using a range of carbon capture and storage technologies.

The announcement was largely welcomed by environmentalists, who said it showed Microsoft was thinking about the bigger climate change picture and not just its own role.

"It's a hat trick of sustainability leadership," said Elizabeth Sturcken from the Environmental Defence Fund.

"But to really shift the needle on climate change, we need 1,000 other [companies] to follow-suit and turn rhetoric into action."

However, Greenpeace warned that Microsoft still needed to address its ongoing relationship with oil and gas companies.

"While there is a lot to celebrate in Microsoft's announcement, a gaping hole remains unaddressed: Microsoft's expanding efforts to help fossil fuel companies drill more oil and gas with machine-learning and other AI technologies," said senior campaigner Elizabeth Jardim.

Microsoft's plan is still more aggressive than those taken by other tech firms, including Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon, which have not made "carbon negative" commitments. -BBC















