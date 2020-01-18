Video
Rare Edward VIII coin sells for £1mn

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020

Someone has bought a rare coin featuring Edward VIII for £1m, making it the most expensive British sovereign ever sold.
It was snapped up by a private buyer in the UK after being located by the Royal Mint, which had traced the 22-carat gold piece to a collector in the US.
The coin is rare because it was one of a small collection of trial sets created when Edward, the Queen's uncle, ascended for a short-lived stint on the throne in January 1936.
He abdicated in November that same year to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
Edward was succeeded by George VI, who was followed by the Queen upon his death in February 1952.
The Royal Mint said Edward's reign was so short that the coin was never released to the public.
Edward was said to have preferred his left profile, so his head faced the opposite direction to the coins of his predecessors and successors.
There are only six known examples of the coin - two are thought to exist in private ownership, with four on display across various museums and institutions.
Matt Curtis of the Royal Mint said: "The Edward VIII sovereign is part of numismatic legend - belonging to a series of coins that were never meant to exist, and were hidden from the public for decades."    -SkyNews


