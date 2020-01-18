Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020
Back Page

Rape of RMG Worker

Fellows demand exemplary punishment for rapists

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Garments Sramik Shanghati staged a demonstration in the capital on Friday, demanding exemplary punishment for those who gang raped a female RMG worker in Ashulia recently.
They formed a human chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club at 11:00am to press for their demand.
Shanghati president Taslima Aktar, General Secretary Julhasnayeen Babu, Organising Secretary Aminul Islam Shama spoke, among others, at the programme,.
On Wednesday, five people allegedly gang raped the garment worker after confining her husband to a room in Jamgora area of Ashulia as they reportedly failed to pay house rent.
Police arrested house owner, 45, after the 22-year-old victim filed a case with Ashulia Police Station.




"The rape incidents increase due to the culture of impunity," Taslima Aktar, said.
 "If proper punishment was ensured to the criminals, repeats of incidents such as the Subarnachar rape would have lessened," she said.
"Not only the culprits, but also the government, administration and law enforcers are responsible for such incidents as they are failing to prevent them, which is their duty," she added.
There are around 30 lakh of garment workers in the country and most of them live in insecurity, she said adding "They are neglected inside and outside homes and workplaces despite having a huge impact on the country's economy".



