Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:15 PM
Home Back Page

Cop dies falling off building at Shahbag

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

A policeman died after falling off a building of Shahbag Police Control Room in the capital on Friday morning
The deceased was identified as Sudhangsu Kumar Biswas, 26, who joined police service as a constable in 2015.
Police suspected that Sudhangsu, who hailed from Jhenidah, might have killed himself after jumping off the third floor of an eight-storey building at the Central Command and Control Centre of Police.
Md Sazzadur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in Ramna division, said Shudangshu fell from the building in the morning.
The cop was rushed to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital where he died soon after admission. The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Sudhangsu's cousin Pintu Sarker said Sudhangsu married a woman three years ago but his wife went to her parents' house following a family feud.  He might have committed suicide, Pintu told reporters at DMCH.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fellows demand exemplary punishment for rapists
Cop dies falling off building at Shahbag
Greta joins thousands at climate protest before Davos
Campaign on with uncertainty looming over election date
Second phase Biswa Ijtema begins
JS body in Ctg to visit ongoing dev projects
Appeal seeks stay on DNCC, DSCC polls
Second phase Biswa Ijtema begins today


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft