Cop dies falling off building at Shahbag





The deceased was identified as Sudhangsu Kumar Biswas, 26, who joined police service as a constable in 2015.

Police suspected that Sudhangsu, who hailed from Jhenidah, might have killed himself after jumping off the third floor of an eight-storey building at the Central Command and Control Centre of Police.

Md Sazzadur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in Ramna division, said Shudangshu fell from the building in the morning.

The cop was rushed to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital where he died soon after admission. The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Sudhangsu's cousin Pintu Sarker said Sudhangsu married a woman three years ago but his wife went to her parents' house following a family feud. He might have committed suicide, Pintu told reporters at DMCH.















