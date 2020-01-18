Campaign on with uncertainty looming over election date





AL mayor candidates of DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and DNCC Atiqul Islam along with central and local leaders passed a busy day since morning.

Besides, BNP mayor candidates of DSCC Ishraque Hossain and DNCC Tabith Awal along with party's central and local leaders put their frantic efforts to reach out to voters in different areas of the city.

However, uncertainty looms over holding two city corporations polls on January 30 with the demand for deferment of the polls date as it coincided with Saraswati Puja to be observed the same day.

The Election Commission is awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter, an EC official said.

An appeal was filed with the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order that rejected a petition filed seeking deferment of Dhaka city polls.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh who launched his electioneering from in front of the Central Veterinary Hospital in Fulbaria in the city on Friday expressed his hope saying that people would vote for boat for the continuation of the ongoing development works.

"Inshallah, we will win the January 30 city polls," he said, adding, "There is no scope for violating the electoral code of conduct. A festive mood is prevailing in the city centring the campaigning."

"I want to give a specific good shape to the Dhaka. I'm only the person, who thinks about the development of city. I love Dhaka. I'm proud to be a person of Dhaka," he said.

He further said BNP is engaged in spreading rumour.

BNP mayor candidate Ishraque Hossain on Friday said the capital Dhaka had turned into an uninhabitable city in the last 10 years due to corruption, irregularities and mismanagement. He was addressing a wayside rally in front of Shaympur Government Model College in old Dhaka.

"Our capital Dhaka ranked the worst city in the world. Besides, the city also ranked the second worst in Air Quality Index (AQI). It is very unfortunate," he said. Ishraque Hossain, also the son of former undivided Dhaka City Corporation Mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, called upon the people to cast vote in favour of Sheaf of Paddy in order to make the capital a liveable city.

"If elected, people will get back their fundamental rights. We will regain the democracy inshallah," he said.

AL mayor candidate of DNCC Atiqul Islam on Friday promised that he will do everything for the betterment of the city dwellers.

"If I'm elected as the mayor and our leaders are elected as councillors, we will start working to ensure service for the city people. It is our pledges before the city dwellers," he said while speaking at a wayside election campaign at Baunia in Mirpur area.

He said he will widen road in Bauniabad area, if he is elected as mayor.

"The Prime Minister asked me to widen the 20 feet road to 60 feet. Inshallah I will carry out her order," Atiqul said.

















With the Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls only 12 days away candidates both from Awami League and BNP passed a hectic day seeking votes on Friday.AL mayor candidates of DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and DNCC Atiqul Islam along with central and local leaders passed a busy day since morning.Besides, BNP mayor candidates of DSCC Ishraque Hossain and DNCC Tabith Awal along with party's central and local leaders put their frantic efforts to reach out to voters in different areas of the city.However, uncertainty looms over holding two city corporations polls on January 30 with the demand for deferment of the polls date as it coincided with Saraswati Puja to be observed the same day.The Election Commission is awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter, an EC official said.An appeal was filed with the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order that rejected a petition filed seeking deferment of Dhaka city polls.Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh who launched his electioneering from in front of the Central Veterinary Hospital in Fulbaria in the city on Friday expressed his hope saying that people would vote for boat for the continuation of the ongoing development works."Inshallah, we will win the January 30 city polls," he said, adding, "There is no scope for violating the electoral code of conduct. A festive mood is prevailing in the city centring the campaigning.""I want to give a specific good shape to the Dhaka. I'm only the person, who thinks about the development of city. I love Dhaka. I'm proud to be a person of Dhaka," he said.He further said BNP is engaged in spreading rumour.BNP mayor candidate Ishraque Hossain on Friday said the capital Dhaka had turned into an uninhabitable city in the last 10 years due to corruption, irregularities and mismanagement. He was addressing a wayside rally in front of Shaympur Government Model College in old Dhaka."Our capital Dhaka ranked the worst city in the world. Besides, the city also ranked the second worst in Air Quality Index (AQI). It is very unfortunate," he said. Ishraque Hossain, also the son of former undivided Dhaka City Corporation Mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, called upon the people to cast vote in favour of Sheaf of Paddy in order to make the capital a liveable city."If elected, people will get back their fundamental rights. We will regain the democracy inshallah," he said.AL mayor candidate of DNCC Atiqul Islam on Friday promised that he will do everything for the betterment of the city dwellers."If I'm elected as the mayor and our leaders are elected as councillors, we will start working to ensure service for the city people. It is our pledges before the city dwellers," he said while speaking at a wayside election campaign at Baunia in Mirpur area.He said he will widen road in Bauniabad area, if he is elected as mayor."The Prime Minister asked me to widen the 20 feet road to 60 feet. Inshallah I will carry out her order," Atiqul said.