Second phase Biswa Ijtema begins





The three-day Ijtema began with "a'mbayan" (general sermons) after Fazr prayers with the participation of the followers of Indian Islamic scholar Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi.

The religious sermons were delivered by Indian scholar Maulana Mohammad Osman. Several thousand devotees offered Juma prayers on the first day of the second phase of Ijtema.

Thousands of devotees from home and abroad thronged the banks of the Turag River to take part in the Ijtema to seek divine blessings of the Almighty Allah.

The Ijtema will end tomorrow (Sunday) 19 with Akheri Munajat (final prayers).

Additional police have been deployed in and around the Ijtema venue to ensure security of the devotees. The venue has been brought under CCTV surveillance.

The first phase of three-day Biswa Ijtema ended on Sunday last through Akheri Munajat.









Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the congregation at the venue since 1967.





