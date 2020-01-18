Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:15 PM
Home Back Page

Second phase Biswa Ijtema begins

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

The second phase of Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, began on the banks of the Turag River at Tongi in Gazipur district on Friday.
The three-day Ijtema began with "a'mbayan" (general sermons) after Fazr prayers with the participation of the followers of Indian Islamic scholar Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi.
The religious sermons were delivered by Indian scholar Maulana Mohammad Osman. Several thousand devotees offered Juma prayers on the first day of the second phase of Ijtema.
Thousands of devotees from home and abroad thronged the banks of the Turag River to take part in the Ijtema to seek divine blessings of the Almighty Allah.
The Ijtema will end tomorrow (Sunday) 19 with Akheri Munajat (final prayers).
Additional police have been deployed in and around the Ijtema venue to ensure security of the devotees. The venue has been brought under CCTV surveillance.
The first phase of three-day Biswa Ijtema ended on Sunday last through Akheri Munajat.




Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the congregation at the venue since 1967.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fellows demand exemplary punishment for rapists
Cop dies falling off building at Shahbag
Greta joins thousands at climate protest before Davos
Campaign on with uncertainty looming over election date
Second phase Biswa Ijtema begins
JS body in Ctg to visit ongoing dev projects
Appeal seeks stay on DNCC, DSCC polls
Second phase Biswa Ijtema begins today


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft