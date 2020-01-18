JS body in Ctg to visit ongoing dev projects





The committee is led by Major Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam, MP, other members are, included Ranjit Kumar Roy MP, Mahfuzur Rahman MP, M A Latif MP, Dr. Samiluddin Ahmed Shimul MP, and S M Shahjada MP.

The six-member committee visited the Port installations including the dredging of the river Karnaphuli on Friday.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Omar Faruk Secretary of CPA said that the committee members are supposed to visit the Bay Terminal site on Saturday.

It is reported that the Standing Committee will try to expedite the existing delay tactics of the Bay terminal project.

Talking to the Daily Observer, M A Latif MP, member of the committee said that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave a directive to take an immediate and effective step to build Bay terminal as early as possible.

Keeping this in view, Parliamentary Standing committee on Port and Shipping is visiting Chattogram to see the works of all development projects in Chattogram including Bay terminal, Matarbari Deep sea port and Patenga Container terminal, Latif said. He further said that the Prime Minister is cordial for development of Chattogram Port in order to spearhead the national economy.

He also said that Dubai port, China harbor, and Adani group of India and a Korean firm have shown keen interest in investment for the Bay terminal.

M A Latif hoped that the construction works of the Bay terminal would be completed in time.

The project aims to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals. The construction of the bay terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.

Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the bay terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.

Primarily, 907 acres of land were identified for the terminal. Among them 68 acres of land were privately-owned. The rest 839 acres are government land.

As per primary plans, three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be constructed.

The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.

It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the works of Bay Terminal on November 1 in 2018 through video conference.

He also confirmed that the construction works of the largest Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) would be completed by this year. He hoped that the PCT would go into operation at the end of the current year.

CPA sources said vessel may be berthed in the PCT within short possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Taka 1,828 crore within the target and was supposed to be completed in 2017 but due to administrative unavoidable problems the project works delayed.

The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal, CPA source said.

M A Latif also proposed to name Bay Terminal after Bangabandhu and the PCT after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Pointing to the construction of Matarbari deep sea port, M A Latif said the step would be taken immediately to begin the construction works of the project.















CHATTOGRAM, Jan 17: The Parliamentary Standing committee on Port and Shipping arrived in Chattogram on Friday to see the progress of the ongoing development projects of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).The committee is led by Major Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam, MP, other members are, included Ranjit Kumar Roy MP, Mahfuzur Rahman MP, M A Latif MP, Dr. Samiluddin Ahmed Shimul MP, and S M Shahjada MP.The six-member committee visited the Port installations including the dredging of the river Karnaphuli on Friday.Talking to the Daily Observer, Omar Faruk Secretary of CPA said that the committee members are supposed to visit the Bay Terminal site on Saturday.It is reported that the Standing Committee will try to expedite the existing delay tactics of the Bay terminal project.Talking to the Daily Observer, M A Latif MP, member of the committee said that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave a directive to take an immediate and effective step to build Bay terminal as early as possible.Keeping this in view, Parliamentary Standing committee on Port and Shipping is visiting Chattogram to see the works of all development projects in Chattogram including Bay terminal, Matarbari Deep sea port and Patenga Container terminal, Latif said. He further said that the Prime Minister is cordial for development of Chattogram Port in order to spearhead the national economy.He also said that Dubai port, China harbor, and Adani group of India and a Korean firm have shown keen interest in investment for the Bay terminal.M A Latif hoped that the construction works of the Bay terminal would be completed in time.The project aims to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals. The construction of the bay terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the bay terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.Primarily, 907 acres of land were identified for the terminal. Among them 68 acres of land were privately-owned. The rest 839 acres are government land.As per primary plans, three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be constructed.The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the works of Bay Terminal on November 1 in 2018 through video conference.He also confirmed that the construction works of the largest Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) would be completed by this year. He hoped that the PCT would go into operation at the end of the current year.CPA sources said vessel may be berthed in the PCT within short possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Taka 1,828 crore within the target and was supposed to be completed in 2017 but due to administrative unavoidable problems the project works delayed.The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal, CPA source said.M A Latif also proposed to name Bay Terminal after Bangabandhu and the PCT after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Pointing to the construction of Matarbari deep sea port, M A Latif said the step would be taken immediately to begin the construction works of the project.