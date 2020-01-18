Video
Klinsmann eyes shock win over ex-club Bayern in Berlin

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

BERLIN, JAN 17: Jurgen Klinsmann is planning a party if Hertha Berlin beat his former employers Bayern Munich on Sunday despite doubts about the validity of his coaching licence, as the Bundesliga resumes this weekend after a four-week break.
Since taking charge in November, the 55-year-old former Germany and US national team coach has pulled Hertha up from the relegation places to mid-table with 10 points from a possible 12 going into their clash with third-placed Bayern at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.
However Klinsmann, who led both the US and Germany at World Cup finals, has been left red-faced after it emerged his coaching licence, held since 2000, may no longer be valid and the relevant paperwork is at the family home in California.
"It's just been a bit of a chance for the media to let off a bit of steam," Klinsmann told Sky as questions over his licence became a hot topic in the German media.




"No one has ever approached me about a licence in 20 years whether as coach of Germany, the USA or Bayern. Now they have looked into it and it's expired."
The matter remains unresolved but Klinsmann insists he has sent the necessary paperwork to the German FA and that there is "no problem at all". He has a point to prove against Bayern, who sacked him in 2009 after just nine months and 43 games in charge.
Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has recovered from recent groin surgery and will look to pick up where he left off after scoring 19 goals in the first 17 games.
The defending champions trail leaders RB Leipzig by four points and are without wingers Kingsley Coman (knee) and Serge Gnabry, who injured his Achilles tendon during a training camp in Qatar.    -AFP



