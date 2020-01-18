Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:15 PM
Maguire named as new Man Utd captain

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MANCHESTER, JAN 17: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new captain less than six months after his £80 million ($104 million) move from Leicester.
Maguire will take over as skipper from Ashley Young, who is expected to complete his move to Inter Milan pending a medical on Friday.
"Harry has come in and been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it," said Solskjaer.
"He has been a leader in the group and I have not been surprised but impressed with his leadership skills."




Solskjaer cast doubt on Marcus Rashford's hopes of shaking off a back injury for Sunday's clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Rashford made a brief appearance in the midweek FA Cup win over Wolves, which may have cost him his chances of figuring at Anfield.    -AFP


