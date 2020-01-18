Maguire named as new Man Utd captain





Maguire will take over as skipper from Ashley Young, who is expected to complete his move to Inter Milan pending a medical on Friday.

"Harry has come in and been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it," said Solskjaer.

"He has been a leader in the group and I have not been surprised but impressed with his leadership skills."









Solskjaer cast doubt on Marcus Rashford's hopes of shaking off a back injury for Sunday's clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Rashford made a brief appearance in the midweek FA Cup win over Wolves, which may have cost him his chances of figuring at Anfield. -AFP



