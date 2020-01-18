

Brazilian legend Julio Cesar arrives in Dhaka on Jan 22

On the following day on January 23, the 40-year-old legend, as a FIFA ambassador, will meet the BFF officials and hold a session with women's players at BFF artificial turf and young booters at the BFF academy at city's Beride and meet the local press in the afternoon.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's at his Dhanmondi 32 residence and watch the second semifinal match of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup before leaving Dhaka in the night.

Jœlio Cesar won 87 international caps for Brazil between 2004 and 2014. He was selected for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, and two Copa America tournaments.

His performance in the 2014 FIFA World Cup match against Germany set the record for most goals conceded in a single match for Brazil.









He was also named UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year after the 2009-10 season and won the Golden Glove award at the 2013 Confederations Cup. -BSS





