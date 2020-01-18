Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020
Rabada ban triggers dispute ahead of fourth Test

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PORT ELIZABETH, JAN 17: Kagiso Rabada was criticised by former West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding and ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday amid heated debate over the decision to ban him from the fourth and final Test against England.
The South Africa fast bowler pleaded guilty to a level one breach of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct because of the way he celebrated the dismissal of England captain Joe Root during the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday.
He was fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point. As it was his fourth demerit point in a 24-month period he incurred an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out of next week's fourth Test in Johannesburg.
"He has to learn," said Holding, who was commentating for SuperSport television.
"You can't keep making the same mistakes. He has to remember he is damaging his team. South Africa without Rabada at the Wanderers -- that's a big blow."
After bowling Root, Rabada charged down the pitch before celebrating with fists clenched almost within touching distance of the England captain.
Rabada pleaded guilty to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal".
Fellow commentator Pietersen said the way Rabada got close to batsmen after dismissing them was unacceptable.




"He shouldn't be celebrating in a batsman's personal space," he said, adding Rabada had behaved in a similar way after dismissing Zak Crawley during the second Test in Cape Town.    -AFP


