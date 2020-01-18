Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:14 PM
Home Sports

Nat'l women's handball c’ship begin today

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

The 30th National Women's Handball Championship begins today (Saturday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
EXIM Bank Limited managing director Haider Ali Mia Prodhan is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest at 3 pm.
Bangladesh Handball Federation president Nurul Fazal Bulbul will preside over the opening
ceremony.
A total of fourteen district and services teams will take part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation.
The participating teams are Bangladesh Ansar, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, Bangladesh Police, Panchagarh, Naogaon, Dhaka Faridpur, Gopalganj, Narail, Dinajpur, Madaripur, Rangamati and Bandarbon districts.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klinsmann eyes shock win over ex-club Bayern in Berlin
Liverpool seek to stretch lead over Man Utd to 30 points
Maguire named as new Man Utd captain
Japan teenage star Nishikawa cool on Barca talk
Setien's arrival sets Barca against Real in clash of identities
Man City click into gear as they chase cup glory
Pakistan's Hafeez to retire after Twenty20 World Cup
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar arrives in Dhaka on Jan 22


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft