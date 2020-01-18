Nat'l women's handball c’ship begin today

The 30th National Women's Handball Championship begins today (Saturday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

EXIM Bank Limited managing director Haider Ali Mia Prodhan is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest at 3 pm.

Bangladesh Handball Federation president Nurul Fazal Bulbul will preside over the opening

ceremony.

A total of fourteen district and services teams will take part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation.

The participating teams are Bangladesh Ansar, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, Bangladesh Police, Panchagarh, Naogaon, Dhaka Faridpur, Gopalganj, Narail, Dinajpur, Madaripur, Rangamati and Bandarbon districts. -BSS







