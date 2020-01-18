Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:14 PM
Home Sports

National School Football to begin on Monday

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) National School Football Championship will begin on Monday (Jan 20) at six separate venues across the country with the participation of fifty two schools teams in this year's championship.
The venues are Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Stadium in Narail, Dinajpur Stadium in Dinajpur, Bir Muktijoddha Montaj Stadium in Bogra, Upazilla Stadium, Bakhuda, Faridpur, Shaheed Salam Stadium in Feni and Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium in Manikganj.
The matches of two more venues - Habiganj and Patukhali - will begin from January 21 and 23 respectively.
The second phase of the championship will begin in the first week of February with each participating teams will be given Taka 10,000 as participation money.
Besides, the each winning team of the second round will have Taka 3,000 as winning money. The eight-team final round each participating team will have Taka 20,000 each.
The champions will receive Taka 1,00,000 (one lac) while the runners-up will get Taka 50,000 (Taka fifty thousand).
It was disclosed by School Football Committee's chairman Bijon Borua at a press conference held on Friday at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation.
BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag, BFF women's wing chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron were also present on the occasion.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klinsmann eyes shock win over ex-club Bayern in Berlin
Liverpool seek to stretch lead over Man Utd to 30 points
Maguire named as new Man Utd captain
Japan teenage star Nishikawa cool on Barca talk
Setien's arrival sets Barca against Real in clash of identities
Man City click into gear as they chase cup glory
Pakistan's Hafeez to retire after Twenty20 World Cup
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar arrives in Dhaka on Jan 22


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft