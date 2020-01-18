National School Football to begin on Monday





The venues are Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Stadium in Narail, Dinajpur Stadium in Dinajpur, Bir Muktijoddha Montaj Stadium in Bogra, Upazilla Stadium, Bakhuda, Faridpur, Shaheed Salam Stadium in Feni and Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium in Manikganj.

The matches of two more venues - Habiganj and Patukhali - will begin from January 21 and 23 respectively.

The second phase of the championship will begin in the first week of February with each participating teams will be given Taka 10,000 as participation money.

Besides, the each winning team of the second round will have Taka 3,000 as winning money. The eight-team final round each participating team will have Taka 20,000 each.

The champions will receive Taka 1,00,000 (one lac) while the runners-up will get Taka 50,000 (Taka fifty thousand).

It was disclosed by School Football Committee's chairman Bijon Borua at a press conference held on Friday at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation.

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag, BFF women's wing chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron were also present on the occasion. -BSS















The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) National School Football Championship will begin on Monday (Jan 20) at six separate venues across the country with the participation of fifty two schools teams in this year's championship.The venues are Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Stadium in Narail, Dinajpur Stadium in Dinajpur, Bir Muktijoddha Montaj Stadium in Bogra, Upazilla Stadium, Bakhuda, Faridpur, Shaheed Salam Stadium in Feni and Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium in Manikganj.The matches of two more venues - Habiganj and Patukhali - will begin from January 21 and 23 respectively.The second phase of the championship will begin in the first week of February with each participating teams will be given Taka 10,000 as participation money.Besides, the each winning team of the second round will have Taka 3,000 as winning money. The eight-team final round each participating team will have Taka 20,000 each.The champions will receive Taka 1,00,000 (one lac) while the runners-up will get Taka 50,000 (Taka fifty thousand).It was disclosed by School Football Committee's chairman Bijon Borua at a press conference held on Friday at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation.BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag, BFF women's wing chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron were also present on the occasion. -BSS