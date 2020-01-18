Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:14 PM
Home Sports

Mushfiqur refuses to tour Pakistan for T20Is

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Mushfiqur refuses to tour Pakistan for T20Is

Mushfiqur refuses to tour Pakistan for T20Is

Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim has asked Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to leave him out of the squad that will tour Pakistan for a three-match T20Is series in January.
BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told the media that Mushfiqur called him to express his unwillingness for the tour.
"He called to inform me that he won't be available for T20Is series in Pakistan. Now he has to submit a formal letter. We'll decide once we get his letter," Minhajul told the media.
Mushfiqur is yet to come up with a decision about the next two phases of the tour.
Bangladesh will tour Pakistan first for a three-match T20I series in Lahore on January 24, 25 and 27. After that, the players will return home and again travel to Pakistan to play the first match of the two-match Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship.
The Test will take place in Rawalpindi from February 7.
Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan for the third time in April this year to play an ODI and the
second Test of the series. The ODI will take
place on April 3 and the Test will commence from April 5.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klinsmann eyes shock win over ex-club Bayern in Berlin
Liverpool seek to stretch lead over Man Utd to 30 points
Maguire named as new Man Utd captain
Japan teenage star Nishikawa cool on Barca talk
Setien's arrival sets Barca against Real in clash of identities
Man City click into gear as they chase cup glory
Pakistan's Hafeez to retire after Twenty20 World Cup
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar arrives in Dhaka on Jan 22


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft