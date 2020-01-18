

Mushfiqur refuses to tour Pakistan for T20Is

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told the media that Mushfiqur called him to express his unwillingness for the tour.

"He called to inform me that he won't be available for T20Is series in Pakistan. Now he has to submit a formal letter. We'll decide once we get his letter," Minhajul told the media.

Mushfiqur is yet to come up with a decision about the next two phases of the tour.

Bangladesh will tour Pakistan first for a three-match T20I series in Lahore on January 24, 25 and 27. After that, the players will return home and again travel to Pakistan to play the first match of the two-match Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship.

The Test will take place in Rawalpindi from February 7.

Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan for the third time in April this year to play an ODI and the

second Test of the series. The ODI will take

place on April 3 and the Test will commence from April 5. -UNB

















Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim has asked Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to leave him out of the squad that will tour Pakistan for a three-match T20Is series in January.BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told the media that Mushfiqur called him to express his unwillingness for the tour."He called to inform me that he won't be available for T20Is series in Pakistan. Now he has to submit a formal letter. We'll decide once we get his letter," Minhajul told the media.Mushfiqur is yet to come up with a decision about the next two phases of the tour.Bangladesh will tour Pakistan first for a three-match T20I series in Lahore on January 24, 25 and 27. After that, the players will return home and again travel to Pakistan to play the first match of the two-match Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship.The Test will take place in Rawalpindi from February 7.Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan for the third time in April this year to play an ODI and thesecond Test of the series. The ODI will takeplace on April 3 and the Test will commence from April 5. -UNB