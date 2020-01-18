Palestine in semis as first team



A crucial moment of the match between Palestine and Sri Lanka in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. photo: BFF

The two match winning goals came in the injury time of the second half. Although the Palestine boys succeeded in making it to the semis, they definitely failed to play well against low ranked Sri Lanka on the day.

On the day, the Arab boys could certainly go ahead if a 40-minute promising shot of Warda was not blocked by a Lankan defender.

After the barren first half, Palestine was near to score in the 56-minute when it was provided with a free kick near the box. Midfielder Mohamed Darwish took the shot which didn't find the post.

In the next minute, Palestine booter Abu Salem tried to hit the net while Lankan custodian hit the ball back and taking over the ball, striker Dahamashi took a diagonal shot towards the post and to dishearten the fans, it was bounded on the left sidebar.

Palestine managed to open the net in the third minute of the injury time. Heading on a pass of Sameh Maraaba, Mahmoud Abuwarda fired the post. The score was doubled in the sixth minute of the injury time when striker Khaled Salem carried the ball into the small box and sent it home.

The two rivals have a difference of about hundred ranks. The defending champion Palestine is ranked 106 while its South Asian opponent today Sri Lanka is ranked 205. Palestine came to play the event first time in 2018 and even lifted the title then beating Tajikistan by 4-3 margin in the final. The Lankans, on the other hand, played the event twice in 2015 and 2016 before and was eliminated from the group stage both times.

Now, Burundi and Seychelles are locking horns in the second match of Group-B today (Saturday) at 5:00pm. The two rivals are from East Africa and among them, Burundi are better than the other one considering the lately published FIFA World ranking.

Burundi are ranked 151st while Seychelles are 200th. Apparently, Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 is their first international debut after awhile.

Earlier on Thursday at the same venue, East African country Mauritius suffered a 4-1 defeat against Burundi despite taking a four-minute lead in the first match of Group-B. Burundi striker NShimirimana Jospin made a hat-trick netting three goals in that match.

Currently, in the ongoing Bangabandhu Gold Cup, Burundi boys are leading the point table of Group-B with three points from the win over Mauritius.

If Burundi can win today's match as well, it will be the champion of the group and will confirm the second semi-final of the event to be played on 23 January.

















Defending champion Palestine confirmed the semi-finals of the six-nation Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 as the first team following a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka on Friday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.The two match winning goals came in the injury time of the second half. Although the Palestine boys succeeded in making it to the semis, they definitely failed to play well against low ranked Sri Lanka on the day.On the day, the Arab boys could certainly go ahead if a 40-minute promising shot of Warda was not blocked by a Lankan defender.After the barren first half, Palestine was near to score in the 56-minute when it was provided with a free kick near the box. Midfielder Mohamed Darwish took the shot which didn't find the post.In the next minute, Palestine booter Abu Salem tried to hit the net while Lankan custodian hit the ball back and taking over the ball, striker Dahamashi took a diagonal shot towards the post and to dishearten the fans, it was bounded on the left sidebar.Palestine managed to open the net in the third minute of the injury time. Heading on a pass of Sameh Maraaba, Mahmoud Abuwarda fired the post. The score was doubled in the sixth minute of the injury time when striker Khaled Salem carried the ball into the small box and sent it home.The two rivals have a difference of about hundred ranks. The defending champion Palestine is ranked 106 while its South Asian opponent today Sri Lanka is ranked 205. Palestine came to play the event first time in 2018 and even lifted the title then beating Tajikistan by 4-3 margin in the final. The Lankans, on the other hand, played the event twice in 2015 and 2016 before and was eliminated from the group stage both times.Now, Burundi and Seychelles are locking horns in the second match of Group-B today (Saturday) at 5:00pm. The two rivals are from East Africa and among them, Burundi are better than the other one considering the lately published FIFA World ranking.Burundi are ranked 151st while Seychelles are 200th. Apparently, Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 is their first international debut after awhile.Earlier on Thursday at the same venue, East African country Mauritius suffered a 4-1 defeat against Burundi despite taking a four-minute lead in the first match of Group-B. Burundi striker NShimirimana Jospin made a hat-trick netting three goals in that match.Currently, in the ongoing Bangabandhu Gold Cup, Burundi boys are leading the point table of Group-B with three points from the win over Mauritius.If Burundi can win today's match as well, it will be the champion of the group and will confirm the second semi-final of the event to be played on 23 January.