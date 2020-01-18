Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:14 PM
Of vivacious beauty

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Susan Shoili Waresi

Her beauty was pure-
Her innocence intrigued every being around her,
With beauty comes insecurity-
For the devil likes to devour beauty
Her keepers used to tell her.
But little did she know,
Everything was bound to change.
Time is impatient and he doesn't like to wait.
Soon she'll miss someone she used to be.
The shades of cream will soon take a fuchsia hue
But all those whispers don't make her distressed
As beauty is dynamic
And she was living her eternity in the blink of an eye.

The poet is a student of Bir Shreshtha Noor Mohammad Rifles Public College








