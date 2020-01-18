

Hooting of night-owls



With darkness descending on earth

After the Sun sinks

In the deluge of West Skies;

Owls and their nocturnal cousins in wings

Open their eyes wearing night vision lenses

That remain shut in daylight.



At night they Spread their wings

To hover across the Skies;

And engage in hunting spree

To contain their hunger.



With belly filled in all culinary choice

They choose tree-branches to perch;

And heave hiccup of complacence

With hooting in different sound modulation.



A lofty leafy tree standing

Close to my windows;

Offer an ideal berth for an owl

To roost and hoot all night long.



As darkness thickens

With chirps of crickets in nearby bushes;

Whooping of a lone owl inviting her mate

Sounds loud and louder.



At the dead of night in myriad silence

A he-owl responds to call of a she-owl

And joins a night long show

Staging a symphony of hooting & whooping.



Whooping rendition of a couple of a owls

Penetrate the comfort of cocoon;

That holds me coiled inside in wintry night

With eerie feeling in loud silence.



Hooting at time sounds like screeching & hissing

And at time like shriek of ghosts & witches;

That takes me longer back to my childhood days

When whooping of owls would be viewed

As sounds of omen casting spell in darkness.



After a couple of nights whooping

Near my windows overlapping their berth;

Out of their owlish whim

They flew away for seeking a new home.



Every night I long for their call

At the dead of night;

From within the warmth of a thick quilt

When cold-waves sweeps over the place

With thick blanket of wintry mists.



Alas! Hooting and whooping apparently gone

With owls flew away

From the tree of my proximity;

Leaving me with hearing the call only

In the sixth sense of my mind

In long enduring mid-January chilly night.



The poet is a former civil servant.



















