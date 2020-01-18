Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:13 PM
Home Literature

Hooting of night-owls

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Mahbubar Rahman

Hooting of night-owls

Hooting of night-owls


 
With darkness descending on earth
After the Sun sinks
In the deluge of West Skies;
Owls and their nocturnal cousins in wings
Open their eyes wearing night vision lenses
That remain shut in daylight.

At night they Spread their wings
To hover across the Skies;
And engage in hunting spree
To contain their hunger.

With belly filled in all culinary choice
They choose tree-branches to perch;
And heave hiccup of complacence
With hooting in different sound modulation.

A lofty leafy tree standing
Close to my windows;
Offer an ideal berth for an owl
To roost and hoot all night long.

As darkness thickens
With chirps of crickets in nearby bushes;
Whooping of a lone owl inviting her mate
Sounds loud and louder.

At the dead of night in myriad silence
A he-owl responds to call of a she-owl
And joins a night long show
Staging a symphony of hooting & whooping.

Whooping rendition of a couple of a owls
Penetrate the comfort of cocoon;
That holds me coiled inside in wintry night
With eerie feeling in loud silence.
 
Hooting at time sounds like screeching & hissing
And at time like shriek of ghosts & witches;
That takes me longer back to my childhood days
When whooping of owls would be viewed
As sounds of omen casting spell in darkness.

After a couple of nights whooping
Near my windows overlapping their berth;
Out of their owlish whim
They flew away for seeking a new home.

Every night I long for their call
At the dead of night;
From within the warmth of a thick quilt
When cold-waves sweeps over the place
With thick blanket of wintry mists.

Alas! Hooting and whooping apparently gone
With owls flew away
From the tree of my proximity;
Leaving me with hearing the call only
In the sixth sense of my mind
In long enduring mid-January chilly night.

The poet is a former civil servant.      








 


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Of vivacious beauty
Hooting of night-owls
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
The Corpse
Can I laugh along?
Darwar-e-Shayeeri
The Corpse


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft