

Dr Zareen Delawar Hussain receives ‘Women Excellency Award’

A cardiothoracic anesthesiologist by profession, she is also the Founder Director and CEO of IntegroPharma Group Limited- a renowned Pharma Product and Distribution unit. Being a diversified and pioneer Health care professional, entrepreneur and philanthropist in Bangladesh she has significant accomplishments-creating meaningful changes in healthcare management, especially within the terminally ill patients, playing a significant role in advocating palliative care concepts in Bangladesh and bringing world hit high technology pharma products and medical devices in Bangladesh at affordable prices.

Focusing on synchronizing the futuristic healthcare system and pharmaceutical system in her keynote speech, Dr Zareen Delawar Hussain, said "Pharma industry should focus on artificial intelligence, robotic pill, 3D printed tablet, and polypill." She also underscored the importance of utilizing Indian Silicon Valley and collaboration of Indian and Bangladesh pharmaceuticals to innovate for the medicine of tomorrow.

Being a former Secretary for SAARC women's association, Dr.Zareen has also been an influential voice in the country for establishing women empowerment through economic independence of root level women, gender violence and stopping child marriage. A philanthropist at her core she is also a Life Member of Bangladesh Society of Anesthesiologist, Cancer Society Bangladesh, Indian Association of Cardiothoracic Anesthesiologist and the charter President of the Zonta Club of Greater Dhaka- an affiliation of Zonta International which holds the highest NGO position among the United Nations. Dr Zareen Delawar Hussain, CEO of IntegroPharma, Bangladesh received the 'Women Excellency Award' at an International Conference titled 'Pharma Nest 2020: Shaping the Future of Pharma Industry New Era Innovation in Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Bioscience'. Comprised of technical lecture series, oral presentation, and scientific sessions, Dr.Zareen delivered the keynote speech at the International Conference, organized by Operant Pharmacy Federation recently.A cardiothoracic anesthesiologist by profession, she is also the Founder Director and CEO of IntegroPharma Group Limited- a renowned Pharma Product and Distribution unit. Being a diversified and pioneer Health care professional, entrepreneur and philanthropist in Bangladesh she has significant accomplishments-creating meaningful changes in healthcare management, especially within the terminally ill patients, playing a significant role in advocating palliative care concepts in Bangladesh and bringing world hit high technology pharma products and medical devices in Bangladesh at affordable prices.Focusing on synchronizing the futuristic healthcare system and pharmaceutical system in her keynote speech, Dr Zareen Delawar Hussain, said "Pharma industry should focus on artificial intelligence, robotic pill, 3D printed tablet, and polypill." She also underscored the importance of utilizing Indian Silicon Valley and collaboration of Indian and Bangladesh pharmaceuticals to innovate for the medicine of tomorrow.Being a former Secretary for SAARC women's association, Dr.Zareen has also been an influential voice in the country for establishing women empowerment through economic independence of root level women, gender violence and stopping child marriage. A philanthropist at her core she is also a Life Member of Bangladesh Society of Anesthesiologist, Cancer Society Bangladesh, Indian Association of Cardiothoracic Anesthesiologist and the charter President of the Zonta Club of Greater Dhaka- an affiliation of Zonta International which holds the highest NGO position among the United Nations.