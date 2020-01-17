Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020
City News

Removal of DU proctor demanded  

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
DU Correspondent

Santrash Birodhi Chhatra Oikya on Thursday demanded immediate removal of the Dhaka University (DU) Proctor for failing to provide security for the students.




The alliance of 12 student organizations also placed a four-point demand to ensure a safe, terror-free and democratic environment on the campus, otherwise they will demonstrate on January 23.
Holding a press conference at Modhur canteen, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation General Secretary Faisal Mahmud placed the demands on behalf of the alliance.
He said the environment on the DU campus continued to deteriorate as organizations linked with the ruling party created a reign of terror.
They also blamed the university's administration and the proctor for failing to take any steps in this regard.



