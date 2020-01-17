Removal of DU proctor demanded  













The alliance of 12 student organizations also placed a four-point demand to ensure a safe, terror-free and democratic environment on the campus, otherwise they will demonstrate on January 23.

Holding a press conference at Modhur canteen, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation General Secretary Faisal Mahmud placed the demands on behalf of the alliance.

He said the environment on the DU campus continued to deteriorate as organizations linked with the ruling party created a reign of terror.

