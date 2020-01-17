Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:18 AM
Appeal seeks stay on DNCC, DSCC polls

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

An appeal was filed on Thursday with the chamber judge court of the Appellate Division seeking a stay order on Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) slated for January 30 due to Saraswati Puja.
Aggrieved writ petitioner Ashoke Kumar Ghosh, a lawyer of Supreme Court, filed the appeal with the Appellate Division earlier which was summarily rejected by the High Court.
The appeal may be heard by the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on January 19 said Ashoke Kumar while talking to journalists.




On January 14, a HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam rejected his writ petition filed over rescheduling a new date for holding the DSCC and DNCC elections.
Lawyer Ashoke Kumar filed the petition on January 6 urging the court to issue directives on the Election Commission to defer the poll date of the city corporations as Saraswati Puja will be held on January 30.
In the writ petition, he said Saraswati Puja, one of the religious festivals of the Hindu Community, will take place at almost all the academic institutions in Dhaka city.
EC officials said they don't intend changing the polls date for DSCC and DNCC, as the High Court rejected a writ petition seeking deferral of the January 30 elections.



