Appeal seeks stay on DNCC, DSCC polls





Aggrieved writ petitioner Ashoke Kumar Ghosh, a lawyer of Supreme Court, filed the appeal with the Appellate Division earlier which was summarily rejected by the High Court.

The appeal may be heard by the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on January 19 said Ashoke Kumar while talking to journalists.









On January 14, a HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam rejected his writ petition filed over rescheduling a new date for holding the DSCC and DNCC elections.

Lawyer Ashoke Kumar filed the petition on January 6 urging the court to issue directives on the Election Commission to defer the poll date of the city corporations as Saraswati Puja will be held on January 30.

In the writ petition, he said Saraswati Puja, one of the religious festivals of the Hindu Community, will take place at almost all the academic institutions in Dhaka city.

