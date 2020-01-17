Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:18 AM
Second phase Biswa Ijtema begins today

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

GAZIPUR, JAN 16: The second phase of three-day Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, begins on the banks of the Turag River at Tongi today (Friday).
The 55th edition of the Biswa Ijtema will began through "a'm bayan" (general sermons) after Fazr prayers with the participation of the followers of Indian Islamic preacher Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi.
Several thousand devotees are expected to offer Juma prayers on the first day of the second phase Ijtema.
Thousands of devotees from home and abroad have started thronging the banks of the Turag River to take part in the religious event to seek divine blessings of the Almighty Allah.
The three-day Biswa Ijtema will end on January 19 with Akheri Munajat (final prayers).
Additional police have been deployed in and around the Ijtema venue to ensure security of the devotees. The venue has been brought under CCTV surveillance.




The 1st phase of three-day Biswa Ijtema ended on Sunday through Akheri Munajat.    -UNB


