Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:18 AM
HC clears two lawyers from militant financing charges

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Thursday discharged two cases involving two lawyers - Md. Hasan Uz Zaman Liton and Mahfuz Chowdhury Bapan - for their alleged involvement in the financing of the militant outfit Shaheed Hamja Brigade.
A HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order.
Lawyer Hasan MS Azim appeared for the accused while Deputy Attorney General Md. Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.
They had filed the appeal against the charge frame order of a trial court in Hathazari and Bashkhali Police Station of Chattogram.
After hearing, the HC bench discharged them from the allegation, said Hasan Azim.
On November 11 last year, the HC allowed appeal filled by Hasan Uz Zaman Liton and Mahfuz Chowdhury Bapan for hearing and stayed the trial court charge
frame order. An appeal was also filed against the HC order by the state.
On November 26, the Appellate Division stayed the HC order and directed the same bench for disposing the appeal within four weeks.
Following the AD order, the HC disposed the appeal on Thursday with the discharge order.




On August 18, 2015, RAB arrested three lawyers - Barrister Shakila Farjana, a daughter of former BNP whip Wahidul Haque, Hasan Uz Zaman Liton and Mahfuz Chowdhury Bapan - from the capital's Dhanmondi on the charge of depositing Tk 1.08 crore in a bank account of a key leader of the Chittagong-based militant outfit Shaheed Hamja Brigade.
The money was used for the group's training camps, claimed RAB.
Earlier, Liton and Bapan were released from jail on December 15, 2015 on bail.
Anti-terrorism Tribunal, Chattrogram  framed charge against 33 persons in Hathazari case and 25 person in Bashkhali case including Barrister Shakila Farzana, Advocate Hasan Uz Zaman Liton and Advocate Mahafuz Chowdhury Bapon in connection with the case of financing militants at Hathazari Madrasa in Chittagong.



