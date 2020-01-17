Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:18 AM
DU Girl Rape

Majnu  confesses

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Court Correspondent

The lone accused in a case filed over the rape of a Dhaka University (DU) student Mohammad Mojnu confessed his crime before a Metropolitan magistrate.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain recorded his 'confessional' statement on
Thursday. Later the court also sent him to jail.
Mojnu, 30, was placed on a seven-day remand in the case on 9 January.
He raped the DU student in the city's Kurmitola area on 5 January.
Mojnu choked the girl and dragged her to a nearby bush where he hit her and tried to kill her after rape. He also looted victim's belongings, including a handset and a bag.
The incident sparked widespread protests at Dhaka University and elsewhere across the country.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) tracked the victim's phone and arrested Mojnu from Shewra in the city on 8 January.
Later, he was handed over to the detective branch of police, who showed him arrested in a case filed by the victim's father with cantonment police station.
According to RAB, Mojnu is a serial rapist and he used to rape physically-challenged women and beggars.














