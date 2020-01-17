Commuters suffer as RMG workers block Mirpur road



Garments workers take position halting traffic movement on the Mirpur Road in the capital’s Shyamoli, demanding their arrears on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Deputy Commissioner Bijoy Kumar Talukder of the DMP's Tejgaon Division said traffic on a large section of the Mirpur Road ground to a halt from 10:00am to 12 noon on Thursday after the disgruntled workers of Dynamic Garments took to the streets next to the

factory in Shyamoli,

The disruption of traffic along the major thoroughfare stretching from New Market to Gabtoli, caused sufferings to commuters as well as patients and their relatives at various hospitals in the area.

According to some locals, traffic in Shyamoli came to a standstill after the workers launched their protest.

It soon triggered a tailback stretching from College Gate to Asad Gate while causing traffic congestions on nearby roads.

Police contacted the owners of the factory and the BGMEA about the matter amid efforts to persuade the workers to call off their protest, said Bijoy.

The protesters later left the road around noon after representatives of the factory owners assured workers of clearing their dues.

Due to the blockade, long tailbacks were created from Panthapath, Kalabagan up to Amin Bazar, the police official said. On Manik Miah Avenue, parents with their school-going children fell into trouble over finding a ride to their destination as there were no vehicles to take them.

A few rickshaws were there but the pullers were not interested to take any passengers even on a higher fare, reports our correspondent who was present at the spot. Workers of several garment factories have been protesting in Savar, and in different parts of Dhaka, since Sunday, protesting against the discrepancies of the newly-announced wage structure.

The government, garment industry owners and workers' representatives have been trying to solve the problem for the last few days. However, they failed to stop the workers from protesting.





























