PBI presses charges against four





Following the dramatic identification of a rickshawpuller Salam Mollah, the PBI on Thursday submitted charge sheet against four people in the murder case.

The PBI named Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law, doctor of BIRDEM hospital , Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, brother-in-law (wife's brother) Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and their hired killer, the then home minister Mahmudul Hasan's nephew Maruf Reza.

PBI Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Dhaka.

A total 57 prosecution witnesses were set in the charge sheet and total page of the charge sheet are 309.

During the investigation, all the four accused given confessional statement narrating the incident.

On July 25 in 1989, the victim Sagira, 34, was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School on the capital's Bailey Road by a rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.

Sagira, however, could not pick up her daughter as muggers shot her to death husband of the victim, filed a murder case against some unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day. But the trial proceedings of the case had been stayed for the last 28 years following a High Court order.

Earlier, at a press briefing on Thursday at PBI headquarters in Dhaka, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Banaj Kumar Majumder said the PBI unearth the mystery after it got the responsibility of investigating the case.

"The murder took place due to a family feud. We have been able to prove it. We sought death sentence for each of the four accused," he added.

















