Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:18 AM
Home Front Page

City Polls

Oikyafront to hold rallies for BNP mayoral candidates

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Oikyafront, led by BNP and Ganoforum, will hold four separate street rallies in two corporation areas of Dhaka aiming at upcoming city corporation polls. Two rallies will be held in each city seeking votes for BNP nominated mayoral and councillor candidates.
The alliance of pro-opposition political parties has taken the decision in its emergency meeting held at the Motijheel chamber of its Chief Dr Kamal Hossain, also president of Ganoforum.
According to the decision, the top leaders of the Oikyafront's component parties will attend the rallies and beg votes raising the failures of the government and the incumbent
city mayors.
Dr Kamal Hossain chaired the meeting while BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President ASM Abdur Rob, Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Ganoforum's Executive President Abu Sayeed and General Secretary Reza Kibria, Ganoshasthaya Kendra's Dr Zafarullah Chowdhury and Bikalpa Dhara's Nurul Amin Bepari attended the meeting.
After the meeting, Dr. Kamal told journalists at a briefing that they are going to arrange the street rallies in the two city corporations. However, the dates of the rallies will be finalized later in consultation with the candidates.
Criticizing the Election Commission's role in ensuring free, fair and neutral elections in the two city polls, the Oikyafront chief said that they are participating in the polls as the country's people in favour of elections.
"The Oikyafront believes that there is no other way to ensure ownership of the people in a country. Only a free and fair election can ensure it," he added.
He claimed that most of the ruling party candidates have been breaching the election codes during poll campaigns. The Oikyafront supported candidates have been facing obstacles while campaigning. But, the EC or its officials concerned are not paying attention on the issues. It proves that there is no environment of fair elections.


