Pledges galore as campaign gets momentum





Since the start of polls campaign on January 10, mayoral and councillor rivals of Awami League and BNP and women candidates of reserved seats have started frantic electioneering for votes from early morning till midnight.

The DNCC and DSCC polls are scheduled to be held on January 30.

However, two mayor candidates of DNCC have urged the Election Commission to defer the date of the Dhaka North and South City Corporation elections as Saraswati Puja will be held on the same day.

Mayor hopefuls from AL and BNP are visiting door to door seeking votes for developing Dhaka into a modern city.

On Thursday, AL mayoral candidate for DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh announced to start a 24-hour helpline service for the city dwellers.

Taposh started his election campaign from Border Guard Bangladesh HQs No-3 gate at around noon.

"If elected, I will turn the face of the city and introduce 24 hours helpline service

for the citizens. Any service desired by the citizen will be attended to as soon as possible," he said.

"I want to be a servant of the people not a mayor," he added. After that he started election campaign at Azimpur and Lalbagh areas of DSCC.

Besides, BNP mayoral candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain held door to door campaigning in different areas of his constituency.

He said, "Some media outlets have published misleading information about his case filed by the Anti Corruption Commission." We want fresh schedule for city poll, he added.

Ishraque said he has a plan to turn Dhaka into a modern city to be free from traffic jams and pollution. He distributed leaflets among people and sought votes to win the mayoral polls.

AL and BNP mayor candidate of DNCC, Atiqul Islam and Tabith Awal have urged the EC to defer the polls date.

Atiqul said the Election Commission should consider the matter to defer the city polls which coincides with the Saraswati Puja.

"Considering the Saraswati Puja, I'm urging the Election Commission to announce a fresh schedule to hold the elections," he said while addressing a rally at Mirpur-12 in the city. Atiqul Islam has conducted mass campaign in Alipurdi Eidgah ground of Ward- 3, 5 and 6 of DNCC.

"Bangladesh is a non-communal country. Hindu community do not want the city polls on the same day of Saraswati Puja," he added.

He further said Boat has only gear which is development. Boat is the symbol of independence and development. If voter cast their vote to Boat, it will change the people's faith, he added.

He urged voters to elect candidates nominated by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the city elections to develop modern Dhaka city.

BNP mayoral candidate Tabith Awal said that the EC should consider deferring the polls date as it is the demand of the people."

Tabith also said AL attacks on BNP candidates as the ruling party feared the mass people support to 'Paddy Sheaf'. He urged the ruling party to go to the voters and seek vote. He also urged the AL for stopping attacks on BNP candidates and supporters.





















