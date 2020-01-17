Four NCBs to raise investment in stocks





Amidst massive protests from the investors to save them from instability of the stock market, the government has finally taken steps to stabalise the market by pushing fresh investment. Under the initiative, the banking sector may push fresh investment in the market.To ensure it, the Financial Institution Division (FID) under the Finance Ministry and authorities of the privateand public banks on Thursday held separate meetings.The Finance Ministry has also called emergency meeting on January 20 to resolve the stock market, which is losing funds in the recent days, due to fall of the share values.In a meeting held on Thursday at the FID, Senior Secretary Asadul Haque asked the leaders of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) to boost up investment in the market.Meanwhile, a meeting of the chairmen and managing directors (MD) of four state-run banks - Sonali, Rupali, Janata and Agrani banks - a decision was taken to push fresh investment in the market, according to the officials concerned.The Finance Ministry sources said that FID Senior Secretary on Thursday held a meeting with the leaders of Merchant Bankers Association at his Secretariat office responding to the demands of stock market investors.In the meeting, the bankers wereinstructed to take some positive measures for the sinking share market including pushing new investments. The bankers have given assurance to take necessary measures in this regard.At the same time, in a meeting tri-monthly internal coordination of the four state-run banks, its top bosses have agreed to enhance their investments in the stock market, so that the fall in the market can be resisted. The officials concerned have been asked to take necessary measures in this connection.According to the stock market investors, most of the investors are trying now to come out of the market by selling their shares observing the deteriorating situation of the market. As a result, the values of share declined drastically. It resulted in 411 points in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) index in only eight days.As a result, most of the investors have lost their confidence in the market and are trying to come out from the market by selling their shares.When contacted, former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank Khondker Ibrahim Khaled told this correspondent that lack of investor's confidence in the market is the major reason for the recent share price decline. At the same time, they don't have confidence on the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).If the government can bring their confidence back by taking specific measures including pushing fresh investments and removing the BSEC chairman, who have been occupying the office for the third consecutive period, the stock market can be save from the declining situation, he added.