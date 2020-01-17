Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:17 AM
Home Front Page

Arrest order for Prothom Alo editor, 9 others

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday issued arrest warrants against 10 people including Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and Deputy Editor Anisul Hoque over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) student Nayeemul Abrar.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kaisarul Islam passed the order after accepting the police report.
The eight others accused
Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Alim, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted a probe report before the court.
The court took the report into cognizance and issued warrants to  arrest them, Assistant Bench Clerk Md Sayem confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Thursday.
Nayeemul died after being electrocuted behind the stage during an event organized by Kishor Alo, a publication of Prothom Alo, at DRMC on November 1.
Anisul Hoque is the editor of Kishor Alo.
His father Md Mojibur Rahman later filed a case with the court of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Aminul Haque, alleging the organizers' negligence led to the death of his son.
He also alleged that the organizers took Nayeemul to Universal Medical College Hospital instead of the nearby Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.
He accused Kishore Alo and school authorities for concealing the information of Nayeemul's death and continuing the programme despite the tragic incident.


« PreviousNext »

