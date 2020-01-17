We’re ready for 5G: Joy





While addressing the opening ceremony of Digital Bangladesh Fair on Thursday, technology

specialist Sajeeb Wazed hinted that the country will get the next generation services of 5G within the present tenure of Awami League government.

The Post and Telecommunication Division organised the three-day Digital Bangladesh Fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka to project technological success stories of the government.

There are 25 stalls, 29 mini pavilions and 28 pavilions in the fair. Participants are showcasing a bunch of innovations and demonstration of future technologies.

Joy said Bangladesh has crossed the landmark of technology export worth US$1 billion officially.

"The export figure is on around $2 billion, however, we are yet to track the revenue through internet medium. Bangladeshi firms have started exporting smart devices including smart television, computer and other hardware items," Joy said and hoped that the technology sector export will surpass the apparel sector 'very soon'.

He said the local manufactures assemble 20 million mobile sets annually which saves foreign currency as the country had imported 30 milion sets in the past.

Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the government had been working together with local and international stakeholders to revamp the glory of state-run telecom agencies.

"By 2021, Teletalk will be a leading operator in the country. Besides, BSCCL, BTCL and Tesis have established as successful organisations in effort of telecom-friendly policy by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Minister Jabbar added.

Among others, Telecommunication Ministry parliamentary committee chairman AKM Rahmatullah, Post and Telecommunication Division Secretary Nur-ur-Rahman and Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Jahurul Haque were also present on the occasion.

Chinese firms Huwaei and ZTE demonstrated 5G services in the expo arena which attracted the visitor, however, other internet agencies and government offices projected respected product and services at the fair.

Officials informed that the demonstration will includes innovations, applications, product and solution in 5G module for first time in the country which is now experiencing fourth generation.

ZTE Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Vincent Liu mentioned that the widespread adoption of digital services is enabling a measurable increase in economic, social and cultural value for societies across the Asia Pacific region.

Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Chief Executive Zhang Zhengjun said over last 21 years, Huawei has been working closely with the ICT industry, telecom operators and local partners to bridge the digital divide and bring the technical benefits to the people of Bangladesh.

"Now 5G is on, and Huawei is ready. We have spent a decade of research and development in 5G, spending over $4 billion in ten years alone to ensure the cutting-edge technology leadership" he added.

There is a play-zone where visitors can experience real-time virtual reality (VR) test through 5G technology.

As soon as the visitors put on the 5G VR, they will find themselves skiing on the snow. Huawei's 5G mobile phones also will be available in the pavilion.

The visitors will be able experience Huawei 5G smartphones and purchase the existing mobile phones in the fair. The fair opens till Saturday.



















Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Thursday explained the country's strength in telecom sector saying that Bangladesh is ready to adopt fifth generation (5G) mobile network in line with the global advancement.While addressing the opening ceremony of Digital Bangladesh Fair on Thursday, technologyspecialist Sajeeb Wazed hinted that the country will get the next generation services of 5G within the present tenure of Awami League government.The Post and Telecommunication Division organised the three-day Digital Bangladesh Fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka to project technological success stories of the government.There are 25 stalls, 29 mini pavilions and 28 pavilions in the fair. Participants are showcasing a bunch of innovations and demonstration of future technologies.Joy said Bangladesh has crossed the landmark of technology export worth US$1 billion officially."The export figure is on around $2 billion, however, we are yet to track the revenue through internet medium. Bangladeshi firms have started exporting smart devices including smart television, computer and other hardware items," Joy said and hoped that the technology sector export will surpass the apparel sector 'very soon'.He said the local manufactures assemble 20 million mobile sets annually which saves foreign currency as the country had imported 30 milion sets in the past.Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the government had been working together with local and international stakeholders to revamp the glory of state-run telecom agencies."By 2021, Teletalk will be a leading operator in the country. Besides, BSCCL, BTCL and Tesis have established as successful organisations in effort of telecom-friendly policy by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Minister Jabbar added.Among others, Telecommunication Ministry parliamentary committee chairman AKM Rahmatullah, Post and Telecommunication Division Secretary Nur-ur-Rahman and Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Jahurul Haque were also present on the occasion.Chinese firms Huwaei and ZTE demonstrated 5G services in the expo arena which attracted the visitor, however, other internet agencies and government offices projected respected product and services at the fair.Officials informed that the demonstration will includes innovations, applications, product and solution in 5G module for first time in the country which is now experiencing fourth generation.ZTE Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Vincent Liu mentioned that the widespread adoption of digital services is enabling a measurable increase in economic, social and cultural value for societies across the Asia Pacific region.Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Chief Executive Zhang Zhengjun said over last 21 years, Huawei has been working closely with the ICT industry, telecom operators and local partners to bridge the digital divide and bring the technical benefits to the people of Bangladesh."Now 5G is on, and Huawei is ready. We have spent a decade of research and development in 5G, spending over $4 billion in ten years alone to ensure the cutting-edge technology leadership" he added.There is a play-zone where visitors can experience real-time virtual reality (VR) test through 5G technology.As soon as the visitors put on the 5G VR, they will find themselves skiing on the snow. Huawei's 5G mobile phones also will be available in the pavilion.The visitors will be able experience Huawei 5G smartphones and purchase the existing mobile phones in the fair. The fair opens till Saturday.