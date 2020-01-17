Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:17 AM
Home Front Page

Digital BD Fair

We’re ready for 5G: Joy

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Thursday explained the country's strength in telecom sector saying that Bangladesh is ready to adopt fifth generation (5G) mobile network in line with the global advancement.
While addressing the opening ceremony of Digital Bangladesh Fair on Thursday, technology
specialist Sajeeb Wazed hinted that the country will get the next generation services of 5G within the present tenure of Awami League government.
The Post and Telecommunication Division organised the three-day Digital Bangladesh Fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka to project technological success stories of the government.
There are 25 stalls, 29 mini pavilions and 28 pavilions in the fair. Participants are showcasing a bunch of innovations and demonstration of future technologies.
Joy said Bangladesh has crossed the landmark of technology export worth US$1 billion officially.
"The export figure is on around $2 billion, however, we are yet to track the revenue through internet medium. Bangladeshi firms have started exporting smart devices including smart television, computer and other hardware items," Joy said and hoped that the technology sector export will surpass the apparel sector 'very soon'.
He said the local manufactures assemble 20 million mobile sets annually which saves foreign currency as the country had imported 30 milion sets in the past.
Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the government had been working together with local and international stakeholders to revamp the glory of state-run telecom agencies.
"By 2021, Teletalk will be a leading operator in the country. Besides, BSCCL, BTCL and Tesis have established as successful organisations in effort of telecom-friendly policy by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Minister Jabbar added.
Among others, Telecommunication Ministry parliamentary committee chairman AKM Rahmatullah, Post and Telecommunication Division Secretary Nur-ur-Rahman and Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Jahurul Haque were also present on the occasion.
Chinese firms Huwaei and ZTE demonstrated 5G services in the expo arena which attracted the visitor, however, other internet agencies and government offices projected respected product and services at the fair.
Officials informed that the demonstration will includes innovations, applications, product and solution in 5G module for first time in the country which is now experiencing fourth generation.
ZTE Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Vincent Liu mentioned that the widespread adoption of digital services is enabling a measurable increase in economic, social and cultural value for societies across the Asia Pacific region.
Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Chief Executive Zhang Zhengjun said over last 21 years, Huawei has been working closely with the ICT industry, telecom operators and local partners to bridge the digital divide and bring the technical benefits to the people of Bangladesh.
"Now 5G is on, and Huawei is ready. We have spent a decade of research and development in 5G, spending over $4 billion in ten years alone to ensure the cutting-edge technology leadership" he added.
There is a play-zone where visitors can experience real-time virtual reality (VR) test through 5G technology.
As soon as the visitors put on the 5G VR, they will find themselves skiing on the snow. Huawei's 5G mobile phones also will be available in the pavilion.
The visitors will be able experience Huawei 5G smartphones and purchase the existing mobile phones in the fair. The fair opens till Saturday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC clears two lawyers from militant financing charges
Majnu  confesses
Myanmar urged to restore full citizenship rights to Rohingyas
Commuters suffer as RMG workers block Mirpur road
PBI presses charges against four
Oikyafront to hold rallies for BNP mayoral candidates
Pledges galore as campaign gets momentum
Four NCBs to raise investment in stocks


Latest News
Indian bakers make world’s ‘longest’ cake
Khulna, Rajshahi vie for maiden BPL title Friday
Efforts to manipulate polls to be resisted: BNP
Going to Pakistan with Tigers, says Domingo
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Xavi: It was too early for Barcelona job
Royals, Tigers meet in BBPL final Friday
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Sagira murder: PBI presses charges against 4
One held with cocaine worth TK.15cr in Ctg
Most Read News
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shoutouts’
Telecommunication business must obey laws: Jabbar
ICJ ruling on Rohingya genocide Jan 23
The Door
Palliative care: A light for the patients
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
The artistic expression - Painting with time and space
Palli Bidyut official hacked dead in Cumilla
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Blockade creates huge tailback on Mirpur road
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft