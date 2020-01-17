BBPL final today



Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals will face off today in the crown decider of Bangabandhu BPL 2019 at Sher-e Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The match kicks off at 7:00pm (BST).This BPL is a special event and had been designed to celebrate the centennial birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Seven teams engaged in 46 matches during 37 days' life span of the most rigorous cricketing rivalry in the country. Khulna confirmed play-offs as table toppers bagging 16 points and humiliated Rajshahi in the 1st qualifier by 27 runs to reach the final. RRs, on the other hand, also got 16 points from group stage to occupied 2nd spot. Losing the 1st qualifier to Khulna, they got Chattogram Challengers the 2nd qualifier to beat to confirm final's ticket.